Zacks: Analysts Expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Post Earnings of $6.61 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.43. Sanderson Farms reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 346.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $13.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

SAFM stock opened at $186.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $109.48 and a 1-year high of $195.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

