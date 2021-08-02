Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will report $285.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $259.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

