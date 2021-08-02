Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will announce earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Cimarex Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $10.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $12.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on XEC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $65.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

