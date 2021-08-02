Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.23. Dollar Tree reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $99.79 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

