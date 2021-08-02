Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.22 Million

Brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce $154.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $157.83 million. Employers posted sales of $181.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $634.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $653.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $658.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on EIG. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Employers by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

EIG opened at $41.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $43.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

