Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 70.13% and a negative net margin of 291.15%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,205,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MedAvail by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 229,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MedAvail by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 76,498 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in MedAvail by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDVL opened at $8.44 on Monday. MedAvail has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $274.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

