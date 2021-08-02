Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

MNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.32. 5,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,804. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.12. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.