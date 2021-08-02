Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.54. Philip Morris International posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,459 shares of company stock worth $3,324,480 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after buying an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,299,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,030 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.09 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.53. The company has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.