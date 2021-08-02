Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. South State posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

SSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $68.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of South State by 2.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 4.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

