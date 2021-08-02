Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

In related news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $393.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.92.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

