Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post $1.53 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.22. 6,126,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,338,697. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $398.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walmart by 552.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walmart by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

