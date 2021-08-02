Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Aflac reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. upped their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.71. 3,198,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Aflac by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Aflac by 19.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Aflac by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after acquiring an additional 385,598 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

