Zacks: Brokerages Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.07 Million

Brokerages expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce sales of $44.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.90 million and the highest is $47.24 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $32.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $189.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $194.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $232.51 million, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $244.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.47. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Antares Pharma by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,084 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 1,174,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $4,643,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Antares Pharma by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 996,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,721,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 922,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

