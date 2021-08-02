Zacks: Brokerages Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will announce $2.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $9.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.79 to $11.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,544,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,380. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $406.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.35. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $195.48 and a twelve month high of $410.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

