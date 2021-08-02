Zacks: Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.34 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $6.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $27.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.76 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.16 billion to $35.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,911,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHI opened at $95.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

