Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Immatics also posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

IMTX opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $219.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.89. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Immatics by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,731 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immatics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 94,045 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Immatics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 88,397 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its position in Immatics by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 78,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Immatics by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 65,191 shares during the last quarter.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

