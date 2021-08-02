Zacks: Brokerages Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). InterDigital posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 134.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InterDigital.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after acquiring an additional 85,392 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,434,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 215,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.39. 202,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.