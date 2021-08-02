Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Post $1.26 EPS

Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $89.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

