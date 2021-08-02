Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Announce $2.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.13. Nordson reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

Shares of NDSN opened at $226.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $226.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,625. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

