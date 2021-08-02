Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.22. Nordstrom posted earnings of ($1.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of JWN stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.30. 4,343,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,225. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37.

In other news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $318,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,633 shares of company stock valued at $985,320 over the last 90 days. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

