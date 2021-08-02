Zacks: Brokerages Expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will report earnings of $2.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.01. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,945. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.34. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,713,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,459 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

