Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.82. Pentair posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. lifted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.45. 1,628,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,160. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. Pentair has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

