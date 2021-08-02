Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SOHU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth $7,608,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter worth $3,454,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,857,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sohu.com by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 90,403 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.50. 365,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,142. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $805.77 million, a PE ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.16.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

