Zacks: Brokerages Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will report sales of $46.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.57 million. Transcat reported sales of $41.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $191.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.71 million to $195.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $201.88 million, with estimates ranging from $196.76 million to $207.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.47.

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Transcat by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 9.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 2.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

