Zacks: Brokerages Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.10. V.F. reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in V.F. by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573,399 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after acquiring an additional 56,875 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in V.F. by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $80.20 on Monday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

