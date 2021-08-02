Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.85.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,293,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,090 shares of company stock worth $43,272,302. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 36.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $2,239,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZLAB stock opened at $144.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.71. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.