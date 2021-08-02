Zano Achieves Market Cap of $24.43 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00005707 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $24.43 million and $258,873.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,783,123 coins and its circulating supply is 10,753,623 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

