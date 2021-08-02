ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $1,284.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00292007 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00136966 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00145123 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 130.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003756 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,266,800 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

