Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.92

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.