Zealium Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $32,573.75 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00275968 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,720,015 coins and its circulating supply is 16,720,015 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.