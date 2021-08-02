ZelaaPayAE Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $176,152.78 and $101,667.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006260 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000109 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

