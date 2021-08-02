Zenfuse Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $407,899.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded 38% higher against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $4.43 million and $407,899.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,089,351 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

