Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.99 and last traded at $51.73. 2,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 301,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZNTL. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,447,679.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,423,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,911,218.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 20,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $951,976.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,014,747 shares in the company, valued at $47,591,634.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,735 shares of company stock worth $7,934,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.