Zero Utility Token (ZUT) One Day Volume Hits $915.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for $898.99 or 0.02258262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $870,899.20 and $915.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

