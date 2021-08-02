Zero (ZER) Market Cap Hits $1.03 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $15,248.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0998 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00299223 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00139393 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00145174 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003783 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,306,492 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

