Zerogoki USD Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002453 BTC on popular exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $115,003.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00059332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00820544 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00091362 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

Zerogoki USD (CRYPTO:zUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,582,929 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.