ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $228,117.03 and approximately $95.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00060602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.14 or 0.00822717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00090853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00040386 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

