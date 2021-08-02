Zigcoin Trading 7.3% Higher This Week (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00059602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.53 or 0.00822160 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00091175 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,238,785 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

