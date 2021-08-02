ZIMBOCASH Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,305.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $8.13 million and $29,305.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00103409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00138975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,901.34 or 0.99885841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.42 or 0.00850969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,153,155 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

