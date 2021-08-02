ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $2.27 on Monday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZIOP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

