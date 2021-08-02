Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $202.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $205.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

