ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $182-184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.43 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.510 EPS.

ZI traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,572,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,190. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,369.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.11.

In other news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 12,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $668,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,949,602 shares of company stock valued at $436,386,964 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

