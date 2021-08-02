ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $703-707 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.85 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.510 EPS.

ZI traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.78. 3,572,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,369.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.11.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $112,038.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock valued at $436,386,964. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

