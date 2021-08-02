ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million-$184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.74 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.510 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.78. 3,657,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,035. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,458.89, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.11.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 12,157 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $668,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock worth $436,386,964 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

