ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $703 million-$707 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.51 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.78. 3,657,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,035. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,369.16, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.56. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Truist increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.11.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock valued at $436,386,964. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

