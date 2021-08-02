Zoracles (ZORA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $77,653.00

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for about $174.54 or 0.00445952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $953,529.12 and $77,653.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00101661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00139664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,074.20 or 0.99833319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.24 or 0.00848870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zoracles

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zoracles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

