Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will report $64.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $67.30 million. Zovio reported sales of $102.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $269.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.86 million to $270.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $307.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZVO shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter worth $21,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zovio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Zovio by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Zovio during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zovio during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62. Zovio has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.34.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

