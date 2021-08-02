ZrCoin Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $55,918.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00102811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00138346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,768.85 or 0.99678797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.60 or 0.00838651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.