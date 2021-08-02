Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Sets New 1-Year High at $241.28

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $241.28 and last traded at $240.84, with a volume of 64333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $235.91.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.44.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $249,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,892,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

