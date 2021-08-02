ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $27.06 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.98.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

